SEA OF JAPAN (March 18, 2023) –The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177) steams in the Sea of Japan during a bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), March 18. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 03.19.2023 00:56 Photo ID: 7688634 VIRIN: 230318-N-UA460-0502 Resolution: 4162x2973 Size: 665.07 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Bilateral Ballistic Missile Defense Exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.