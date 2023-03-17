USS Makin Island and USS Chung Hoon PHOTOEX and RAS.

230315-N-ZZ999-1002
SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conducts a photo exercise and replenishment-at sea with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), March 15, 2023 in the South China Sea. The ability to refuel ships at sea demonstrates the mobility and sustainability provided by amphibious platforms that gives the Makin Island Navy/Marine Corps team an asymmetric advantage in a maritime environment. Chung Hoon and Makin Island of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 7 are operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operating with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Alexander Martinez)
