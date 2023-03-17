Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB F-35 fighter jets conduct tactical flight operations with SCANG F-16 fighter jets [Image 15 of 15]

    Hill AFB F-35 fighter jets conduct tactical flight operations with SCANG F-16 fighter jets

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets from the 388th Fighter Wing are teaming up with the F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing to conduct a large force employment exercise at McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard March 17, 2023. This special training provides a unique opportunity to practice tactics with dissimilar aircraft across a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 15:47
    Photo ID: 7687610
    VIRIN: 230317-Z-HT982-1005
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.3 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB F-35 fighter jets conduct tactical flight operations with SCANG F-16 fighter jets [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG

