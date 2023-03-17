U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets from the 388th Fighter Wing are teaming up with the F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 169th Fighter Wing to conduct a large force employment exercise at McEntire National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard March 17, 2023. This special training provides a unique opportunity to practice tactics with dissimilar aircraft across a broad spectrum of mission sets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 15:47
|Photo ID:
|7687610
|VIRIN:
|230317-Z-HT982-1005
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|15.3 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Hill AFB F-35 fighter jets conduct tactical flight operations with SCANG F-16 fighter jets [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
