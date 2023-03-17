230317-N-LN782-2142 (Mar. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Mar. 17, 2022. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7687357 VIRIN: 230317-N-LN782-2142 Resolution: 7433x4955 Size: 1.2 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 86 of 86], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.