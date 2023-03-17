Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 83 of 86]

    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    230317-N-LN782-2142 (Mar. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command's Pass in Review in Great Lakes, Illinois, Mar. 17, 2022. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 14:23
    Photo ID: 7687357
    VIRIN: 230317-N-LN782-2142
    Resolution: 7433x4955
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 86 of 86], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Graduation
    Recruits
    US Navy
    Pass in Review

