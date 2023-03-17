River Region students visit traveling Vietnam Memorial

On Tuesday, 14 March, over 400 local River Region students were able to visit Maxwell AFB during Operation Welcome Home. As part of this visit, students toured the Traveling American Veterans Wall. The wall provided students the opportunity to see firsthand, the sacrifices that were made by many during the Vietnam War. Thank you to Jeff Davis HS, Park Crossing HS, Stanhope Elmore HS, Holtville Middle, Wetumpka Middle, Eclectic Middle, and Maxwell Elementary and Middle School students for visiting the wall and learning more about our country's history.

