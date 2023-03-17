Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston honors MWD [Image 9 of 9]

    JB Charleston honors MWD

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Gunter, a 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives military working dog Mick water after participating in 5K ruck march for K-9 Veterans Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 13, 2023. K-9 Veterans Day honors all military working dogs who have served and died in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    This work, JB Charleston honors MWD [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dogs
    resilience
    combat readiness
    K-9
    628th Security Forces

