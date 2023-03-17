JB Charleston honors MWD

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Gunter, a 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives military working dog Mick water after participating in 5K ruck march for K-9 Veterans Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 13, 2023. K-9 Veterans Day honors all military working dogs who have served and died in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

