U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Gunter, a 628th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives military working dog Mick water after participating in 5K ruck march for K-9 Veterans Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 13, 2023. K-9 Veterans Day honors all military working dogs who have served and died in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7686740
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-BI574-0886
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|14.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston honors MWD [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
