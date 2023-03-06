St. Patricks Day Run in Powidz Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), Run an early morning 5K while wearing themed swag, Powidz, Poland, Mar 17, 2023. The USO provided snacks, music, swag, and an opportunity to build esprit de corps among our participants. The 1AD CAB alongside the USO organized an early morning themed 5k with food, music, swag, and an opportunity to build spirit de corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

