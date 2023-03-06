Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Patricks Day Run in Powidz Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1AD CAB), Run an early morning 5K while wearing themed swag, Powidz, Poland, Mar 17, 2023. The USO provided snacks, music, swag, and an opportunity to build esprit de corps among our participants. The 1AD CAB alongside the USO organized an early morning themed 5k with food, music, swag, and an opportunity to build spirit de corps.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    Be all that you can be
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

