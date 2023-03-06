Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Hood Army Civilians support mobilization operations [Image 3 of 3]

    AFSBn-Hood Army Civilians support mobilization operations

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2009

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Arnold Bayani, blocking, bracing, packing, crating, tie-down inspector, Army Field Support Battalion-Hood, teaches a class on the role of a ground guide and hand signals to guide vehicle operators to 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers at the Rail Operations Center at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 19. (Photo by Olivia Laws, 407th AFSB Public Affairs)

    This work, AFSBn-Hood Army Civilians support mobilization operations [Image 3 of 3], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSBn-Hood Army Civilians support mobilization operations

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Logistics
    407th AFSB

