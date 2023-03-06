PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2023) – Fireman Anthony Gutierrez, from Palm Springs, California, seasons french fries in the galley aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 04:55
|Photo ID:
|7684164
|VIRIN:
|230315-N-UA460-0636
|Resolution:
|3606x4480
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Work in the Ship's Galley [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT