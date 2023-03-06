Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 [Image 1 of 3]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73

    SINGAPORE

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    SINGAPORE (March 16, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), left, gives a brief to Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, during an overseas trip to Singapore. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 02:19
    Photo ID: 7684063
    VIRIN: 230316-N-BD629-1155
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73
    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73
    CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    USINDOPACOM
    CTF 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT