CDRUSINDOPACOM Visits COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73

SINGAPORE (March 16, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), left, gives a brief to Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center, during an overseas trip to Singapore. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

Date Taken: 03.16.2023
Location: SG