    Night Ops: A-10s, Black Hawks in the sky [Image 5 of 7]

    Night Ops: A-10s, Black Hawks in the sky

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho National Guard pilots take off and land A-10 Thunderbolt IIs during night operations near Gowen Field on March 15, 2023. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 02:19
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Ops: A-10s, Black Hawks in the sky [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Night Operations
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    National Guard

