    MARFORPAC Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney (right), commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), prepares to pass on a noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, oncoming sergeant major of MARFORPAC, at a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 15, 2023. The passing of the sword represents the passing of authority. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MARFORPAC to Sgt. Maj. Cook. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 22:34
    Photo ID: 7683816
    VIRIN: 230315-M-GI936-1034
    Resolution: 6219x3887
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Relief and Appointment, by Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORPAC
    MCBH
    Relief and Appointment
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

