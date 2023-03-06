U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney (right), commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), prepares to pass on a noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, oncoming sergeant major of MARFORPAC, at a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 15, 2023. The passing of the sword represents the passing of authority. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Woods relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MARFORPAC to Sgt. Maj. Cook. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 22:34 Photo ID: 7683816 VIRIN: 230315-M-GI936-1034 Resolution: 6219x3887 Size: 1.76 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFORPAC Relief and Appointment, by Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.