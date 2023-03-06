Bunker Hill Galley

230315-N-YV347-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Tyreke Dyer, from San Diego, prepares ribs in the galley aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

