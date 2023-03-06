Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Senior Leader Seminar [Image 2 of 2]

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Senior Leader Seminar

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    HONOLULU (March 8, 2023) Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, Australia, attends a briefing on regional operations and exercises during a Senior Leader Seminar at USINDOPACOM. During the seminar the commanders discussed training exercises focused on integration and interoperability among U.S. forces and Allies and partners. Australia is a key contributor to global security and plays a leading role in regional security, capacity-building efforts and disaster response throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 21:03
    Photo ID: 7683790
    VIRIN: 230309-N-BD629-0021
    Resolution: 3094x4650
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Senior Leader Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Senior Leader Seminar
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Admiral John Aquilino

