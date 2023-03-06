USINDOPACOM Hosts Senior Leader Seminar

HONOLULU (March 8, 2023) Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, Australia, attends a briefing on regional operations and exercises during a Senior Leader Seminar at USINDOPACOM. During the seminar the commanders discussed training exercises focused on integration and interoperability among U.S. forces and Allies and partners. Australia is a key contributor to global security and plays a leading role in regional security, capacity-building efforts and disaster response throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

