HONOLULU (March 8, 2023) Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Chief of Joint Operations, Australia, attends a briefing on regional operations and exercises during a Senior Leader Seminar at USINDOPACOM. During the seminar the commanders discussed training exercises focused on integration and interoperability among U.S. forces and Allies and partners. Australia is a key contributor to global security and plays a leading role in regional security, capacity-building efforts and disaster response throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 21:03
|Photo ID:
|7683790
|VIRIN:
|230309-N-BD629-0021
|Resolution:
|3094x4650
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM Hosts Senior Leader Seminar [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
