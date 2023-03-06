48th Rescue Squadron group photo

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 48th Rescue Squadron pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2023, The 48th RQS is composed of pararescuemen, combat rescue officers and support personnel that execute rescue missions nationally and internationally in support of combat and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)
