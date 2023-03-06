Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Rescue Squadron group photo [Image 1 of 4]

    48th Rescue Squadron group photo

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 48th Rescue Squadron pose for a photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 15, 2023, The 48th RQS is composed of pararescuemen, combat rescue officers and support personnel that execute rescue missions nationally and internationally in support of combat and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Finn)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 18:55
    Photo ID: 7683706
    VIRIN: 220315-F-QO903-1032
    Resolution: 5783x3253
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 48th Rescue Squadron group photo [Image 4 of 4], by Amn William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    48th Rescue Squadron group photo
    Rescue
    Davis-Monthan AFB

