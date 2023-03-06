U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Stennett Rey, sergeant major, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks at the 1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference 2023 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. Commanders and senior enlisted leaders came together to discuss Force Design 2030, standards, retention and planning of future operations within the 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7683644 VIRIN: 230216-M-AI445-1001 Resolution: 6371x3982 Size: 12.22 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.