    1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference [Image 1 of 2]

    1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Stennett Rey, sergeant major, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks at the 1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference 2023 on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023. Commanders and senior enlisted leaders came together to discuss Force Design 2030, standards, retention and planning of future operations within the 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Commander’s Conference [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

