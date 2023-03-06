Jermaine J.L Brown

Master Chief Petty Officer Brown is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. Prior to joining the United States Navy, Master Chief Brown was educated in Baltimore City schools and earned his high school diploma from Harbor City High School in June 1991. In April 1993, he reported to Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, IL and upon completion, he attended Seaman Apprenticeship Training in July 1993

He began his career as a Seaman Recruit in 1st Division onboard USS Lake Champlain (CG-57). During his tenure, he completed one deployment, qualified as a landing Signalman Enlisted, was promoted to Assistant LPO, qualified as an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, and advanced to Petty Officer Third Class. In 1997, he transferred to PCU Ross (DDG-71) where he advanced to BM2 before departing in 1998. In March 1999, after completing Navy Orientation Recruiting Unit (NORU), he reported to NTAG Philadelphia as a Recruiter for NRS Pratt Street in his hometown of Baltimore, MD until 2005. It was during this time that he was promoted to Recruiter-In-Charge (RINC) and converted to Career Recruiting Force (CRF). In 2005, he was proudly inducted into the Chief’s Mess. From September 2005 to April 2006, he was assigned to NTAG Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as a Zone Supervisor. Due to district realignment, he once again became part of NTAG Philadelphia serving as a Zone Supervisor; completing his tour in January 2009.

In March 2009, he reported to NTAG Nashville, TN where he assumed charge of the largest zone in the district. Shortly after his arrival, he was advanced to the rank of a Senior Chief Petty Officer. As a result of his promotion, he assumed the role as Command Trainer. In April 2010, he was selected as the first Officer Assistant Chief Recruiter (OACR) for NTAG Nashville, qualified as ACR and completed a 21 month tour. In January 2012, Master Chief Petty Officer Brown reported to NTAG St. Louis, MO and assumed the position of Enlisted Assistant Chief Recruiter (EACR). During his tour, he qualified as Chief Recruiter (CR).

In October 2014, Master Chief Petty Officer Brown reported to NTAG Miami, FL where he assumed the position of Officer Assistant Chief Recruiter (OACR). During this tour, he attended the Senior Enlisted Academy and graduated in October 2015. He was promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer in April 2016. In July 2016, Master Chief Petty Officer Brown was selected to become the Chief Recruiter of NTAG New York, NY. He served from July 2016 until September 2019. In September 2019, he transferred to Pensacola, FL where he was selected to become Chief Recruiter of NORU. As of September 2022 he is currently serving as the Chief Recruiter (CR) for NTAG Golden Gate.

Awards include Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (4), Navy Achievement Medal (8), Good Conduct Medal (8), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2), and other various awards.

Master Chief Petty Officer Brown holds an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science in Business and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Trident University.

He is the proud parent of three children; two son’s Jermaine (25), and Jaden (21) and one daughter, Jordan (14).

