27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Airmen perform pushups during the physical training assessments of the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element tryouts at Cannon Air Force Base, Feb. 8, 2023. The Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element, DAGRE, provides not only enhanced security to Air Force Special Operations Command and Special Operations Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is limited or inadequate, but also to AFSOC and Special Operations Command ground combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:13 Photo ID: 7683041 VIRIN: 230208-F-CB916-1451 Resolution: 6824x4549 Size: 9.87 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAGRE Tryouts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cassidy Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.