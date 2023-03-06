Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAGRE Tryouts [Image 8 of 8]

    DAGRE Tryouts

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron Airmen perform pushups during the physical training assessments of the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element tryouts at Cannon Air Force Base, Feb. 8, 2023. The Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element, DAGRE, provides not only enhanced security to Air Force Special Operations Command and Special Operations Force aircraft transiting airfields where security is limited or inadequate, but also to AFSOC and Special Operations Command ground combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Daniel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:13
    Photo ID: 7683041
    VIRIN: 230208-F-CB916-1451
    Resolution: 6824x4549
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAGRE Tryouts [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cassidy Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts
    DAGRE Tryouts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    Security Forces
    DAGRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT