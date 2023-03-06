JBER partakes in Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023

An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk Helicopter assigned to Golf Company, Detachment 2, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, departs after transferring a notional casualty to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 13, 2023. The AKARNG aviators conducted Black Hawk medevac training during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus. Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2023 is a U.S. Transportation Command-led annual patient-movement field-training exercise designed to simulate transporting injured troops from outside the continental U.S. and moving them to long-term and advanced care centers in the U.S. The Alaska Army National Guard’s General Support Aviation Battalion routinely trains with all branches of the military as well as civilian agencies to increase its operational interoperability and to be ready for a wide range of federal and state missions.

