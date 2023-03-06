Soldier on the Galloping Horse, 1943, Howard Brodie, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7681768
|VIRIN:
|230314-D-MN117-588
|Resolution:
|468x380
|Size:
|62.59 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard History: 161st Infantry on Guadalcanal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington National Guard History: 161st Infantry on Guadalcanal
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT