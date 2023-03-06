Public Affairs Officer MarQuan Stith takes a photograph of NJROTC Student at Cary High School, during Cary Classic Drill Meet.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7681428
|VIRIN:
|230311-O-UK583-910
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|CARY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRS Cary has the Last Say at Cary Drill Meet [Image 5 of 5], by MarQuan Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
