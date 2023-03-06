Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performs in Port Hueneme [Image 1 of 4]

    Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performs in Port Hueneme

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard band personnel assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing’s (146 AW) Air National Guard Band of the West Coast, perform a free community concert at the Oceanview Pavillion, Port Hueneme, California, Feb. 5, 2023. The band performance was titled “Hollywood Guard Forever”, and told the story of the 146 AW from its inception through to present day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 13:33
    Photo ID: 7681292
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-CP771-1041
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
