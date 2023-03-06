PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) participate in an emergency response drill while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 13. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 05:40
|Photo ID:
|7680299
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-UA460-0198
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Emergency Response Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
