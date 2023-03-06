UK Royal Navy Fleet Commander visits NAVCENT

230314-N-OC333-1016 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Vice Adm. Andrew Burns, Fleet Commander of the United Kingdom Royal Navy, salute while entering U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

