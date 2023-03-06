Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK Royal Navy Fleet Commander visits NAVCENT [Image 2 of 2]

    UK Royal Navy Fleet Commander visits NAVCENT

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230314-N-OC333-1016 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 14, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Vice Adm. Andrew Burns, Fleet Commander of the United Kingdom Royal Navy, salute while entering U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, March 14, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 04:22
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Royal Navy
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Fleet Commander
    Vice Adm. Andrew Burns

