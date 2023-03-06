Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Body Composition Livestream

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kiara Flowers 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston participates in an Army Body Composition livestream panel with Sgt. Maj. Christopher P. Stevens, Dr. Kathryn Taylor, research epidemiologist and Ms. Holly McClung, nutrition physiologist at the Pentagon Auditorium in Arlington, Va., March 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Grinston and panel members explained data from the U.S. Army Institute of Environmental Medicine. This data will be used to update the Army Body Composition regulation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kiara Flowers.)

