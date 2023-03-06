SMA Body Composition Livestream

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston participates in an Army Body Composition livestream panel with Sgt. Maj. Christopher P. Stevens, Dr. Kathryn Taylor, research epidemiologist and Ms. Holly McClung, nutrition physiologist at the Pentagon Auditorium in Arlington, Va., March 9, 2023. Sgt. Maj. of the Army Grinston and panel members explained data from the U.S. Army Institute of Environmental Medicine. This data will be used to update the Army Body Composition regulation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kiara Flowers.)

