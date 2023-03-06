Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Gap Crossing During Warrior Shield [Image 1 of 3]

    Wet Gap Crossing During Warrior Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Maj. Edward Alvarado 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers with the 11th Engineer Battalion conduct wet gap crossing training on the Imjin River, South Korea during exercise Warrior Shield on March 13, 2023.

