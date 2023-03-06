Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Security Reaction Force Basics [Image 3 of 4]

    Decatur Security Reaction Force Basics

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230311-N-SN516-1110 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jamaal Settles, from Cleveland, participates in a security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 20:15
    Photo ID: 7678208
    VIRIN: 230311-N-SN516-1110
    Resolution: 6008x4005
    Size: 877.81 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Decatur Security Reaction Force Basics [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

