    Exercise Bayonet Apex [Image 12 of 12]

    Exercise Bayonet Apex

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper, assigned to Legion Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, fires with an M3 Carl Gustav rocket launcher during live-fire exercise as part of Bayonet Apex at the training range in Slunj, Croatia, Mar. 11, 2023. Exercise Bayonet Apex is a live fire and combat skills proficiency training exercise for the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade. Paratroopers will qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in Engineering, Military Intelligence and Signal skills during this training in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 09:50
    Location: SLUNJ, HR 
