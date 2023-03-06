USS Paul Hamilton DV Visit and Helo Operations

230309-N-NH267-1006 ARABIAN GULF (March 9, 2023) Cmdr. Christopher Danley, executive officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), oversees a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Arabian Gulf, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

