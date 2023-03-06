Chung-Hoon Helicopter Operations

230308-N-XX566-1886 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 8, 2023) A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 lifts cargo from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

