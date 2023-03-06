Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Tippecanoe

230309-N-SN516-1136 GUAM (March 9, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) breaks away from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) following a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

