    Thunderbirds practice at Nellis [Image 14 of 16]

    Thunderbirds practice at Nellis

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform their demonstration for friends and family at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 10, 2023. The Thunderbirds have been based out of Nellis since 1955, and spend March through November performing at show sites across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:09
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds practice at Nellis [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Thunderbirds
    Air Force
    USAFADS

