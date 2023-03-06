Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Warfare Challenge | 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Northern Warfare Challenge | 2023

    LA CROSSE, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army ROTC Cadets from Marquette University, alpha team, cross the finish line of the 3rd Brigade Northern Warfare Challenge, La Crosse, Wis., Feb. 25, 2023. Teams marched 16.7 miles through the cold and snow at Grandad Bluff with a 2,500 ft. elevation change during the course. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:08
    Photo ID: 7675625
    VIRIN: 230225-A-YR592-187
    Resolution: 4251x2834
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: LA CROSSE, WI, US 
    This work, Northern Warfare Challenge | 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army ROTC
    Northern Warfare Challenge
    NWC23

