230307-N-WQ732-1031

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Sanchez conducts preflight checks for an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Jaguars” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-60), as the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) conducts flight operations, March 7. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force-South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 12:37 Photo ID: 7675284 VIRIN: 230307-N-WQ732-1031 Resolution: 6456x4304 Size: 780.94 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Farragut Conducts Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.