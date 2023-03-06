Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut Conducts Flight Ops [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Farragut Conducts Flight Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230307-N-WQ732-1031
    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 7, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Elijah Sanchez conducts preflight checks for an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Jaguars” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-60), as the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) conducts flight operations, March 7. USS Farragut is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Destroyer Squadron 40/Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force-South Mission by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Palmer/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 12:37
    Photo ID: 7675284
    VIRIN: 230307-N-WQ732-1031
    Resolution: 6456x4304
    Size: 780.94 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Flight Operations
    PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS FARRAGUT
    GUIDED MISSILE DESTROYER
    HSM 60
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet

