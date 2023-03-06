Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 10 of 10]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230310-N-OX847-1286 SOUDA BAY, CRETE (March 10, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), talks with Antonio Vakouftsis, harbor pilot, after arriving in port, March 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

