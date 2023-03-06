USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

230310-N-OX847-1286 SOUDA BAY, CRETE (March 10, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), talks with Antonio Vakouftsis, harbor pilot, after arriving in port, March 10, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

