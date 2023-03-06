USS Truxtun practices vessel boarding procedures during IMX 23

230308-N-JO162-1146 AQABA, Jordan (March 8, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Garen Mahmoudi climbs a ladder while practicing vessel boarding procedures aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in Aqaba, Jordan, March 8, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

