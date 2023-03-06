Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun practices vessel boarding procedures during IMX 23 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Truxtun practices vessel boarding procedures during IMX 23

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kenneth Blair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230308-N-JO162-1146 AQABA, Jordan (March 8, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Garen Mahmoudi climbs a ladder while practicing vessel boarding procedures aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) in Aqaba, Jordan, March 8, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 7674327
    VIRIN: 230308-N-JO162-1146
    Resolution: 4788x3192
    Size: 482.93 KB
    Location: AQABA, JO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Truxtun practices vessel boarding procedures during IMX 23 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    USS Truxtun
    DDG 103
    IMX23 IMX 23

