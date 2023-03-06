Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-10, Malaysian Armed Forces Strengthen Ties through Bilateral Training

    MALAYSIA

    02.13.2023

    230213-N-FY142-0001 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Feb. 13, 2023) - Sailors with the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a photo with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force during a training event. VP-10 joined members of the Malaysian Armed Forces in holding presentations, conducting static displays, and hosting demonstration flights. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jane Moon)

