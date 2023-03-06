VP-10, Malaysian Armed Forces Strengthen Ties through Bilateral Training

Courtesy Photo | 230213-N-FY142-0001 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Feb. 13, 2023) - Sailors with the “Red...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230213-N-FY142-0001 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (Feb. 13, 2023) - Sailors with the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a photo with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force during a training event. VP-10 joined members of the Malaysian Armed Forces in holding presentations, conducting static displays, and hosting demonstration flights. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jane Moon) see less | View Image Page

The “Red Lancers” joined members of the Malaysian Armed Forces in holding presentations, conducting static displays, and hosting demonstration flights. The static display served as an initial introduction to the aircraft and its systems, while three flights showcased how the P-8A’s aircrew utilize its mission systems to successfully operate in the region to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“On behalf of RMAF, we are pleased and fortunate to have VP-10 and crew members here to enhance knowledge and experience to conduct maritime domain awareness operations,” said RMAF Lt. Kol Mohamad Zaini Bin Zainorin Tudm. “We are grateful to have this opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with the U.S. Navy, especially the P-8.”



The P-8A is outfitted with a suite of state-of-the-art mission systems that enable its combat aircrews to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and surveillance and reconnaissance missions. In addition to the mission systems, the aircraft can be outfitted with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and sonobuoys to accomplish the various mission sets.



“We are honored to have been received by gracious hosts,” said Lt. j.g. Terrence Armengau, VP-10 pilot. “We are grateful to have had the privilege of reciprocating and hosting a wide array of distinguished visitors as honored guests on the P-8A Poseidon throughout the week.”



The “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.