    Camp Zama's Army Wellness Center - engineering a holistic approach to health [Image 2 of 3]

    Camp Zama's Army Wellness Center - engineering a holistic approach to health

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Shannon Vo, Lead Health Educator and Director for the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center, hosts a physical fitness program at the Yano Fitness Center, on Camp Zama. Vo’s fitness class is one of many the AWC offers for their comprehensive wellness guide. In addition to beginner’s fitness programs, Vo and her team also host weight loss competitions like ‘The Biggest Loser.’ Courtesy photo by the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center.

