Shannon Vo, Lead Health Educator and Director for the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center, hosts a physical fitness program at the Yano Fitness Center, on Camp Zama. Vo’s fitness class is one of many the AWC offers for their comprehensive wellness guide. In addition to beginner’s fitness programs, Vo and her team also host weight loss competitions like ‘The Biggest Loser.’ Courtesy photo by the Camp Zama Army Wellness Center.
Camp Zama's Army Wellness Center - engineering a holistic approach to health
