    LAMAT BEGINS OPERATIONS IN ST. LUCIA [Image 7 of 7]

    LAMAT BEGINS OPERATIONS IN ST. LUCIA

    SAINT LUCIA

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Suzanna Gjekaj, Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team pediatric dentist, searches for supplies at the Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Mar. 7, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:15
    Photo ID: 7672593
    VIRIN: 230307-F-E1216-1536
    Resolution: 5637x3751
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: LC
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAMAT BEGINS OPERATIONS IN ST. LUCIA [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Embassy-Barbados/ 612th Theater Operations Group / 474th Air Expeditionary Group

