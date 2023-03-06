Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Anchor Evolution [Image 3 of 5]

    Anchorage Anchor Evolution

    GULF OF THAILAND

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    GULF OF THAILAND (March 7, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Cheyenne Jackson, front, removes the riding stopper off the anchor chain aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage’s (LPD 23) , March 7, 2023. Anchor evolutions test the functionality of the ship’s anchor to ensure that it will keep the ship in place. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 04:03
    Photo ID: 7667478
    VIRIN: 230307-N-HX806-1105
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage Anchor Evolution [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deck Department
    anchor
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    anchor evolution

