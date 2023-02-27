Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mega Career Fair attracts thousands [Image 3 of 3]

    Mega Career Fair attracts thousands

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Lakisha Miller, 20th Engineer Battalion, speaks with a Veterans Administration representative at the Mega Career Fair in the Lone Star Convention Center Jan 10, 2023. Miller plans to transition in 2024 to become an RN and hopes to start a career with the VA. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Fort Hood
    Career fair

