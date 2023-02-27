230302-N-WF272-1290 NEW CASTLE, Del. (March 2, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, participate in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at Navy Operational Support Center New Castle, Delaware, March 2. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 16:47 Photo ID: 7661943 VIRIN: 230302-N-WF272-1290 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 1.08 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide E6 advancement exam [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.