    USS Mount Whitney

    USS Mount Whitney

    GENOA, ITALY

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    230222-N-JC445-00029 GENOA, Italy (February 22, 2023) Sailors observe a tugboat pull alongside during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Posted: 03.03.2023
    GENOA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tugboat
    USS Mount Whitney
    sea and anchor detail
    LCC 20
    Genoa
    vox maris

