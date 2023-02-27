230222-N-JC445-00029 GENOA, Italy (February 22, 2023) Sailors observe a tugboat pull alongside during a sea and anchor detail aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

