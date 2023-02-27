USS Mount Whitney Completes Scheduled Repair Period

USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship, completed a Regular Overhaul (ROH) period that included dry docking in the port of Genoa, Italy, Feb. 22.



The maintenance and repairs, part of the shipboard maintenance cycle, began in August 2022 and were completed by Military Sealift Command civil service mariners, U.S. contractors and local shipyard workers.



Nearly $20.5 million was spent on major maintenance items such as inspection of the propulsion, stern tub shafts and rudder; emergency diesel generator overhaul; and boiler repairs.



Additionally, funds were used to install the most up to date computer and communications system, Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services for USS Mount Whitney’s mission as the U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship.



“We are very pleased with the repair and renovation of the ship during the ROH,” said Bryan Eubanks, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) Maintenance Hub supervisory port engineer. “This maintenance phase allowed us to update the ship and keep it combat ready for extended periods of time.”



Prior to the ROH, Mount Whitney was instrumental in the support of key exercises and operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and U.S. Fifth Fleet areas of operation. “The ship was very busy prior to entering this scheduled maintenance period,” said Capt. Daniel Prochazka, Mount Whitney’s commanding officer. “An ROH is scheduled twice every five years, and ensures the safety and mission readiness of the ship to fulfill its continuing mission in supporting U.S. Sixth Fleet and our NATO alliance.”



Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



The civil service mariners perform navigation, deck engineering and supply service operations, while military personnel support communications, weapons systems and security initiatives.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests, and promote security and stability in Europe and Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2023 01:30 Story ID: 439742 Location: GAETA, IT Web Views: 27 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney Completes Scheduled Repair Period, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.