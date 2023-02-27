Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTW Command Group Photo

    MTW Command Group Photo

    GENOA, ITALY

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    221212-N-JC445-0003 GENOA, Italy (December 12, 2022) Sailors pose for a group photo in front of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 7661283
    VIRIN: 221212-N-JC445-0003
    Resolution: 3272x4613
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: GENOA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTW Command Group Photo, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    group photo
    USS Mount Whitney
    drydock
    LCC 20
    Genoa
    ROH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT