MTW Command Group Photo

221212-N-JC445-0003 GENOA, Italy (December 12, 2022) Sailors pose for a group photo in front of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

