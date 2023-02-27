Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Delivers Remarks at Navy League Hampton Roads Dinner [Image 2 of 5]

    CNO Delivers Remarks at Navy League Hampton Roads Dinner

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday delivers the keynote speech during the annual Hampton Roads Navy League dinner, March 2. During his visit to Norfolk, CNO visited with shipyard leadership, toured units undergoing maintenance and engaged with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Hampton Roads
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Navy League
    Gilday

