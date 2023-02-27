A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules parked on a ramp at AB 201, Niger, March 2, 2023. Aircraft such as this, provide transportation of personnel, equipment and supplies to AB 201. (Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:33
|Photo ID:
|7660339
|VIRIN:
|230302-Z-CC902-1337
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Herculean sunset at AB 201, Niger, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT