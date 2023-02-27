Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herculean sunset at AB 201, Niger

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules parked on a ramp at AB 201, Niger, March 2, 2023. Aircraft such as this, provide transportation of personnel, equipment and supplies to AB 201. (Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 07:33
    Photo ID: 7660339
    VIRIN: 230302-Z-CC902-1337
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    TAGS

    Africa
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Niger

