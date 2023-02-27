Herculean sunset at AB 201, Niger

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules parked on a ramp at AB 201, Niger, March 2, 2023. Aircraft such as this, provide transportation of personnel, equipment and supplies to AB 201. (Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

