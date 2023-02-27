380th AEW Hosts Exercise Iron Falcon

A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle from the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron take off in support of exercise Iron Falcon at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28. 2023. Exercise Iron Falcon provided interoperability opportunities for U.S. and UAE Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/released)

