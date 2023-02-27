Anchor Salvage

230220-N-JC800-0007 CEBU STRAIT, Philippines (Feb. 20, 2023) – Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit ONE (MDSU ONE) clean a recovered anchor aboard the rescue and salvage ship USNS Salvor (T-ARS-52), Feb. 20. Commander, Logistics Group/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the 7th Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73 sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces and is responsible for all diving and salvage operations in the Western Pacific along with regional Allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

